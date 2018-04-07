× Father accused of killing 5-year-old boy with autism in Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The father of a 5-year-old autistic boy was who reported missing in Tennessee is now accused of killing the child.

The Tennessean reported that Joseph Ray Daniels, 28, confessed to intentionally killing Joe Clyde Daniels and has been arrested on one count of criminal homicide.

The suspect is accused of killing the victim sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday and then hiding the body, which has yet to be recovered.

Crews have spent three days searching for the victim, who was autistic and non-verbal, according to authorities. He was originally reported missing on Wednesday.

A motive in the killing has not been released.

The suspect has been jailed in Dickson County under a $1 million bond.