‘Come hell or high water,’ citizens will keep gun rights, Greensboro man vows in viral video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man speaking at a Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday said citizens will keep their gun rights “come hell or high water.”

The News & Observer reported that Mark Robinson spoke during a public comment period in which several people talked about a gun and knife show planned for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Robinson’s speech went viral after being shared on Facebook by U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, being viewed more than 3 million times.

“When are you all going to start standing up for the majority?” Robinson, a Greensboro resident, asked the council. “A law-abiding citizen who’s never shot anybody, never committed a serious crime, never committed a felony. I’ve never done anything like that, but it seems like every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet.”