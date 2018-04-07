× 5 people unhurt after gunfire hits Burlington home early Saturday morning

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Five people were inside a Burlington home that was hit by gunfire on Saturday morning, but nobody was hurt, according to police.

The shooting happened sometime between 2:30 and 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Cobb Avenue, according to a Burlington police press release.

Two empty vehicles near the home were also hit by gunfire, police said. A bullet went through a sport utility vehicle and hit a Chevrolet sedan.

Police have not released a motive or any details about any suspects, but witnesses said a dark four-door sedan may have been involved.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously to (336) 229-7100.