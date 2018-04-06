Workers find body in culvert underneath abandoned Kmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A crew doing survey work at an old Kmart building in Utah found a body inside an overflow area below the parking lot.

The crew made the discovery near 4100 South and 1770 West in West Valley City shortly after 12 p.m. Friday, according to West Valley City police.

Survey crews were checking pipes and drainage and found a body beneath a grating in the overflow area. Police say the body was found partially submerged in water.

There are currently no details about the identity of the deceased, the cause and manner of their death, or how they came to be in the area beneath the grating.

The survey crew was working on behalf of the company that purchased the old Kmart building.