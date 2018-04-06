× Woman stabbed in High Point last week dies

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The 47-year-old woman stabbed in High Point last week has died, according to a press release.

At about 8:20 p.m. on March 29, officers went to a parking lot located at 116 Chestnut Drive in reference to a call of an assault. Arriving officers found 47-year-old Paige K. Rickard suffering from stab wounds.

Rickard’s sister said they took her off life support at 9:52 p.m. Thursday night after putting her in a medically-induced coma.

Clarence Ray Gidderon, 56, has been identified as the primary suspect in the stabbing. Police announced Wednesday that Gidderon was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigators say Gidderon has or had a romantic relationship with the victim.