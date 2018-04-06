× Woman stabbed in High Point last week dies, family says

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The 47-year-old woman stabbed in High Point last week has died, her family confirmed to FOX8.

At about 8:20 p.m. on March 29, officers went to a parking lot located at 116 Chestnut Drive in reference to a call of an assault. Arriving officers found a 47-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The woman’s family has identified the victim as Paige Rickard. Her sister said they took her off life support Thursday night after putting her in a medically-induced coma.

Clarence Ray Gidderon, 56, has been identified as the primary suspect in the stabbing. Police announced Wednesday that Gidderon was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

High Point police have not confirmed Rickard’s death or any additional charges.

Investigators say Gidderon has or had a romantic relationship with the victim.