Walmart employee in High Point faces sex charges involving children at store

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Walmart employee in High Point faces sex charges involving two minors that he allegedly approached at the store.

Caleb Michael Bowers, 20, of Trinity, faces one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and another count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect first approached a 12-year-old boy in the electronics section of the Walmart at 2628 South Main St. on Jan. 27, according to a High Point police press release.

Then, on March 31, police said the suspect approached a 10-year-old boy in the same store’s toy section.

Police said the suspect approached both children while they were unattended, talked to them and then the criminal acts occurred. Police have not released specific details about the allegations.

Police are still investigating both crimes and Bowers’ tenure as an employee at Walmart Supercenter at 2628 South Main St.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.