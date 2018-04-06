× Stokes County lawyer accused of using her home to store and sell illegal drugs

DANBURY, N.C. — A Stokes County criminal defense lawyer has been arrested on numerous drug charges, including conspiring with her boyfriend to sell marijuana, according to the Winston-Salem Journal, citing court documents.

Hayley Christine Sherman, 29, of King, was arrested Thursday on 16 felony and misdemeanor drug charges. That includes several counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, arrest warrants allege. Sherman is also accused of using the house she shares with her boyfriend, James Brandon Farmer, as a place to store illegal drugs and sell them, according to court documents. She and Farmer are engaged to be married, according to Sherman’s Facebook page.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Sherman’s house after 1 a.m. Thursday. Deputies found marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia in the house. An amount of Xanax was also found in the house. The sheriff’s office said the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the two-month investigation.

She lists the same house as her office address, according to the N.C. State Bar’s website. Arrest warrants also allege that Sherman had drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and pill bottles to store marijuana. Sherman is also charged with conspiring with Farmer to sell and deliver marijuana.

