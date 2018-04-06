Shots fired during attempted robbery at Winston-Salem pawn shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting at a pawn shop in Winston-Salem Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at Blade Runners Pawn, LLC on Ebert Road. Officers saw the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene and a brief chase ensued.

The suspect turned onto Woodard Road and his car flipped, causing him to be ejected. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

There is no word on additional injuries.

BREAKING: Police investigating attempted armed robbery/shooting at Blade Runners pawn shop. One suspect in custody, searching for another. pic.twitter.com/soiG5oR9Lj — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) April 6, 2018

Police say one suspect crashed on Woodard Rd, was ejected, after brief vehicle chase when officers saw suspect leaving scene @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/kSePYrCoqg — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) April 6, 2018