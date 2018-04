Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You can watch tropical birds soar just inches away at a new show at the North Carolina Zoo. "Birds in flight" is a live outdoor show featuring exotic birds from around the world.

The Animal Behavior Conservation Connections group runs the show. They are based in Delaware but will be at the NC Zoo for the next six months.

Shannon Smith got to be time with the Avian trainer and even feed a few birds from her hands.

Learn more about the attraction here.