'Obviously intoxicated' man accused of assaulting woman with pizza

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of assaulting a woman with a pizza, according to ABC News.

Kenneth Avans, 24, is charged with assault and criminal damage after hitting the woman in the face with the food.

Brookfield Township police went to a home around midnight Tuesday in reference to a domestic assault. When an officer tried to open the door, Evans allegedly slammed it shut.

Once inside, officers found an “obviously intoxicated” Evans.

“He was highly intoxicated and his mood was rapidly shifting,” a police report says. “The house was completely trashed, with the coach upside down against the wall.”

The woman told police that Evan began screaming at her while she was driving him home. She said he pushed her head while she was driving and hit her in the face with a pizza.

He also allegedly tried to fight a neighbor, threw tires into the road and smashed a mailbox.

Evans was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail. He has since been released.