NC man makes creative, customizable pet crates

MOUNT ULLA, N.C. -- Metal crates can be noisy and they definitely aren’t pretty. Because of this, many pet guardians choose to keep their pet’s crate in another room, away from their humans.

Brian Bryant, Mount Ulla, sees every pet as a member of the family, and he knows most of us feel the same way. He decided to start "Designs by Bryant," making custom crates that look like furniture. His designs are made by hand with locally sourced materials, and blend seamlessly into your home décor, while allowing a secure sleeping spot for the family critter.

Brian has an Etsy page where you can see some of his creations and he’s on Facebook. He will customize your pet crate to any size and color you need. Brian also donates a portion of his profits to local animal rescues and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.