Incredible drone video captures Civil War-era shipwreck off NC coast

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. — Incredible drone video shows a Civil War-area shipwreck off the North Carolina coast, according to Fox News.

Brent Garlington, of Fayetteville, captured video of the remains between Holden Beach and Oak Island while on vacation last week. His brother-in-law first tipped him off about the steamer when he saw it while flying over the area in a helicopter last year.

“When he told me about it, I thought it was pretty neat,” Garlington said.

Researchers with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources say the vessel could be “one of three blockade runners used to penetrate the wall of Union naval vessels blocking the port of Wilmington during the Civil War.”