Here’s how to get free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on Friday

Coffee lovers, rejoice! For just four hours on Friday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free 3.5-ounce sample of their cold brew.
The coffee giant is holding a special nationwide Cold Brew tasting event — offering the sample between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“Dunkin’ Donuts Cold Brew coffee is crafted by hand in small batches, prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours,” a press release said. “This longer process extracts a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate.”
Dunkin’ is also debuting its Caramel Chocoholic Donut, which features a class chocolate donut frosted with caramel icing that’s sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate curls and a drizzle of caramel icing.
