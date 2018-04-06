Here’s how to get free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on Friday

Coffee lovers, rejoice! For just four hours on Friday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free 3.5-ounce sample of their cold brew.

The coffee giant is holding a special nationwide Cold Brew tasting event — offering the sample between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Dunkin’ Donuts Cold Brew coffee is crafted by hand in small batches, prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours,” a press release said. “This longer process extracts a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate.”

Dunkin’ is also debuting its Caramel Chocoholic Donut, which features a class chocolate donut frosted with caramel icing that’s sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate curls and a drizzle of caramel icing.

Find your nearest Dunkin’ Donuts location here.

Enjoy a 3.5 oz sample of Cold Brew, Friday, April 6! 10am-2pm. 🙌🏽 Brewed 12 to 15 hours to be bold and smooth. 💃🏽☕️ pic.twitter.com/pGZipsa5Tu — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) April 3, 2018