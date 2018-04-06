Guilford County student-athlete volunteers with children, gives back to her community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad teen loves to give back. She puts her passion on display, so much so that she turned a volunteer opportunity into a paid job.

“I love interacting with kids and just having them experience the enjoyment when I was a child puts a smile on my face,” said Kalayah Evans.

Evans is a senior at Southern Guilford High School. She started volunteering at the Greensboro Children’s Museum during the summer before her freshman year.

“Many of the employees saw good potential in me and they were saying how well of a job I did with interacting with kids and helping keep the museum tidy and safe. So, they said ‘why not offer her a job. She does good with volunteering, so I’m pretty sure she’ll do good working for us.’”

In addition to her part-time job, Evans does hurdles for her school’s track team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, the National Technical Society, and spends summers volunteering at Moses Cone Hospital.

“I’m interested in health and I just love helping people,” Evans said. “I want to be a nurse practitioner and I want to go into women’s health.”

After graduation, Evans plans to study at UNC-Chapel Hill.

