Greensboro police using technology to crack down on speeders throughout the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The number one complaint citizens call in to Greensboro police isn't about crime or suspicious activity, according to officers. It's speeding.

Police are using technology to crack down on speeders throughout the entire city.

They identified five speeding "hot spots" where they handed out the most citations for speeding last year: on Bryan Boulevard and New Garden Road, Interstate 40 at Gallimore Dairy Road, I-40 at N.C. 68, Merritt Drive and Radcliff Road (most likely due to enforcement around Hunter Elementary School) and College Road & Guida Drive (most likely due to enforcement around Western Guilford Middle School).

But police say the data on citations doesn't tell the whole story.

Cars flew down Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, forcing police to hand out hundreds of tickets down the stretch of road near Ridgeway Drive last year.

“It’s a residential section with a lot of driveways and a lot of traffic," said

Around the corner on Elam Avenue, cars race over the 30 mph speed limit.

Greensboro police installed "visual speed recorders" on Friendly Avenue last fall and on Elam Avenue earlier this year.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints come in, and the crashes as well," Price said.

“That’s kind of the first thing people feel like has actually been done to address the issue," said Rabai YJ Miller, who lives on Elam Avenue.

Police want to alert drivers how fast they're going to prevent crashes like the ones that have ended up in Miller's front yard.

“There’s actually a little project going on at the house at the moment," he said.

Miller is widening his driveway, because he refuses to park his cars on his own street anymore. He says speeders have hit his parked cars seven times in the last four years.

“After my brand new 2017 Challenger, that I had saved for about 15 years to buy, four months old when somebody hit it at 2:15 in the morning," he said. "Cops figured they had to be going at least 50 miles an hour."

It was a huge financial blow to Miller.

Price says crashes caused by speeders have a direct economic impact on everyone else too. He says if a city sees more crashes, that cost will reflect in insurance rates.

"If we can remind you without the possibility of you getting a citation and your insurance rates going up, that’s the goal," Price said.

The visual speed recorders show police how fast cars are going, the time of day people are most likely to speed and which direction the speeders are going.

Police can use that data to focus their patrols and enforcement in the areas where the problem is the worst.

“I got to say, we were really skeptical about them," Miller said. "But in reality, we actually have seen a little bit of slow down. Sometimes it’s fun to stand out there and actually see what people do."

Police plan to add more of these speed recorders around Greensboro. You can expect to see them next on Wendover Avenue, Bryan Boulevard and Battleground Avenue.

Police are already using "Stealth Stats" boxes on those busier roads. Price says they look like small utility boxes, and they record the same data the visual recording boxes do, without showing drivers their speed.