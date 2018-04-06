FOX8 anchor Kerry Charles inducted into Morehouse College’s MLK College of Ministers and Laity

ATLANTA, Ga. — FOX8 anchor Kerry Charles has been inducted into Morehouse College’s MLK College of Ministers and Laity.

The honor goes to ministers and professionals who, in part, use their platform to better the lives of others.

“I cannot explain to you how in awe I am to be included in this very special event,” Charles said.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. attended Morehouse College. This award is presented as a way to honor his commitment to equality for all.

“Awards are nice, but that’s not why I give back to the community and try to be a model citizen,” Charles said. “I will say, this recognition is different. It honors one of our nation’s most notable civil rights leaders. It will serve as a reminder to keep on keepin’ on and to use my platform to change the world.”