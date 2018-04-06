× Earthquake reported near North Carolina/South Carolina border southeast of Charlotte

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – Residents along the North Carolina/South Carolina border southeast of Charlotte say they felt a small earthquake early Friday morning, according to WSOC.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered around five miles southwest of Mount Croghan, S.C. in Chesterfield County.

People said lamps and other things in their homes shook, but there were no reports of damage.