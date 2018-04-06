Dog dies during grooming at PetSmart

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A New Jersey man is searching for answers after his beloved corgi died after being dropped off to be groomed at PetSmart, according to NJ.com.

Chuck Crawford dropped off his two corgis, Abby and Harley, for a grooming appointment around 8 a.m. on March 29. When he received a telephone call at 9:45 a.m., Crawford assumed the dogs were ready to be picked up.

Instead, he learned that 8-year-old Abby was dead, and was told to pick up the dog’s body at a different PetSmart location.

“It was a 20-second phone call. It was so crude and beyond comprehension,” Crawford said. “To take your pet for a grooming, and then have them die? That is the absolute worst thing.”

He said he’s still unsure what happened to Abby, and says she had no health issues. Crawford said he was told by employees that Abby’s death was under internal investigation.

“When Abby became unresponsive, our associates took her to a neighboring PetSmart store with an in-store veterinarian,” PetSmart said in the statement. “We are deeply saddened by Abby’s passing and we are in constant contact with her pet parent during this very difficult time.”

According to WPIX, Danielle DiNapoli experienced a similar situation in late December when she dropped off her bulldog Scruffles at a PetSmart in Flemington. She said she received a call from the store telling her to go to a nearby vet. When she did, she learned the dog was dead.