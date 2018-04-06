Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis facing 4-game suspension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker announced Friday he has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Davis said:
“I was completely caught off guard by this. I’ve never in any way done anything to try to intentionally cheat the game.
“I’ve taken the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues, been tested numerous times over the years while taking the same stuff. Unfortunately, this is some of the things that happen when you take supplements. I’ve never tested positive for steroids or HGH. This is not one of those situations. It ended up being an estrogen blocker that triggered a positive test for me.”
Davis is the Panthers’ all-time leading tackler.
“Just know that in no way – in no way – have I done anything intentionally to try to cheat this game. I’m going to serve this four-game suspension, and I’ll be back ready to go back out there with my teammates,” Davis said.