Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis facing 4-game suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker announced Friday he has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Davis said:

“I was completely caught off guard by this. I’ve never in any way done anything to try to intentionally cheat the game.

“I’ve taken the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues, been tested numerous times over the years while taking the same stuff. Unfortunately, this is some of the things that happen when you take supplements. I’ve never tested positive for steroids or HGH. This is not one of those situations. It ended up being an estrogen blocker that triggered a positive test for me.”

This is by far one of the saddest days of my NFL career. I never thought that this would happen to me. I’ve worked extremely hard to do things the right way on and off the field. Panther Nation please know that I am not a cheater. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/zUppMfm6yk — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) April 6, 2018

Davis is the Panthers’ all-time leading tackler.

“Just know that in no way – in no way – have I done anything intentionally to try to cheat this game. I’m going to serve this four-game suspension, and I’ll be back ready to go back out there with my teammates,” Davis said.