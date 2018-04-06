× Cam Newton’s Ferrari collides with dump truck in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a crash with a dump truck in Atlanta Thursday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Newton, who is an Atlanta native, was driving his $300,000 Ferrari F12 when the collision happened around 4 p.m.

Newton was not injured and seen walking after the wreck. Neither party wanted to fill out a police report.

The 28-year-old former NFL MVP had been involved in a serious crash in Charlotte in 2014 when his truck collided with another vehicle and flipped near Bank of America Stadium.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries and ended up being OK.

Cam Newton In Car Crash with Dump Truck https://t.co/fD9OzpVZIO — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2018