Abandoned bear cub saved by NC hiker and his dog on Easter Sunday

SALUDA, N.C. — An orphaned bear cub is doing well after being found by a hiker and his dog Easter Sunday in western North Carolina.

WLOS reported that Marvin Owings was on a hike with his 2-year-old lab, Boomer, in Saluda, when Boomer started barking at the cub.

The tiny female cub was found alone and was weak and underweight. Owings left the cub but later returned to see if she had been reunited with her mother.

Owings called Beverly Hargus, a local veterinarian. She took the cub to her home and fed her milk and honey.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission game warden Toby Jenkins has been caring for the rescued cub.

Since being rescued, she’s gained more than a pound and has much more energy.

Jenkins says the cub will go to the Caswell Wildlife Depot, the only place in the state that can rehabilitate black bears.

She was picked up Wednesday morning to go there, after being given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian.

This is the veterinarian and her family feeding the rescued bear cub honey. They say he was weak & underweight. @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/bmgiyLlwSf — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) April 4, 2018

Sgt. Toby Jenkins is the Game warden with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Jenkins says his wife fed it goats milk, which made a huge difference in the bear cub's recovery. They sent me this video: pic.twitter.com/vHu8uvS1A9 — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) April 4, 2018