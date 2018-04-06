× 9-year-old boy escapes carjacking in Winston-Salem after shopping with mother

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A 9-year-old boy escaped a carjacking at a Winston-Salem shopping center parking lot, but police are still looking for the suspect.

Police were called to the Thruway Shopping Center at 200 South Stratford Road shortly before 3 p.m. March 31, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

The victim told police she was shopping with her children and when she returned to her car and unlocked and started it remotely, a man jumped into the driver’s seat.

Her 9-year-old was already inside the car and the suspect drove off with him inside, according to police.

Police said the suspect assaulted the child as the child yelled and screamed. The 9-year-old started fighting back and the suspect stopped the vehicle near the Stein Mart and the child was able to escape, police said.

The child ran across the parking lot and was found safe and uninjured shortly later, according to police.

The vehicle that was stolen was a black 2015 GMC Yukon Denali. It was recovered in Charlotte later that day after being involved in a hit-and-run.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.