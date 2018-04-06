3 charged after drugs found on Migos tour bus in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. — Three men were charged Thursday night after drugs were found on the Migos tour bus, according to a news release from Boone police.

Jharon Ahmad Murphy, 26, of Snellville, Georgia, is charged with felonious possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver and misdemeanor possession of a schedule V controlled substance.

Boone police officers working security at the Holmes Convocation Center for the Migos concert smelled marijuana coming from the band’s tour bus as they left the venue, the release said. Officers stopped the bus on N.C. 105 and searched the vehicle.

Officers found 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax.

Daryl Irvon McPherson, 25, of Cleveland, and Dominic Kevin Spigner, 26, of Smyrna, Georgia, face misdemeanor possession charges.

None of the men charged are members of the Migos rap group.