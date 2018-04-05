× Winston-Salem man arrested with 280 grams of heroin, behind bars on $1.5M bond

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after officers found 280 grams of heroin during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.

At about 1 p.m., police pulled a vehicle over on U.S.-421 near Jonestown Road for minor traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found drugs and the investigation extended to the suspect’s home.

In total, police seized three firearms, U.S. currency, 280 grams of heroin and 9 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

Roy Alanzo Rhymer has been charged with the following:

Two counts of trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance

He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $1,520,000 bond.