Winston-Salem man arrested with 280 grams of heroin, behind bars on $1.5M bond
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after officers found 280 grams of heroin during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.
At about 1 p.m., police pulled a vehicle over on U.S.-421 near Jonestown Road for minor traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found drugs and the investigation extended to the suspect’s home.
In total, police seized three firearms, U.S. currency, 280 grams of heroin and 9 grams of cocaine and marijuana.
Roy Alanzo Rhymer has been charged with the following:
- Two counts of trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance
He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $1,520,000 bond.
