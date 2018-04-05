Wake Forest remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historical visit, speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Only months after Wake Forest College admitted its first black student in 1962, the college invited Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. to speak on campus.

It was 30 years later that Susan Faust, an instructor and researcher Wake Forest University’s Department of Communication, found a recording of Dr. King’s speech.

“It was very, very exciting. That idea of knowing over 30 years it had not been heard by anybody and that I was putting it to paper because you hear that voice and you hear the cadence and how he expresses himself and it resonates because it brings back all of the other speeches of that time," Faust said.

She transcribed Dr. King’s speech and with WFU Professor John Lwellyn, wrote an academic paper about the importance of Dr. King’s words being delivered in that specific time and place.

"The resonance of knowing how he spoke as a Baptist minister and the allusions he brought in from history and the Bible," she said.

You can also hear Dr. King deliver some famous phrases from the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in his public address at Wait Chapel.

Professor Lwellyn says Dr. King was simply working to craft his message; one that would make history in August of 1963.

“You are watching history in the making. We know about August 1963 but there’s a road to that and one of those roads came through this campus and indeed this space we are in right this minute," Lwellyn said.

To listen to the audio recording of the speech Dr. King delivered in Wait Chapel in 1962, make an appointment with Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University online here or by calling (336) 758-6294.