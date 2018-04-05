× Suspect in Reidsville police chase was shot with his own gun

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The suspect who was shot during a police chase in Reidsville was shot with his own gun, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Londre Daveairre Bernstein, 24, was shot in the 500 block of Ware Street shortly before 6 p.m. on March 29.

A Reidsville police officer and a trainee were patrolling and attempted to pull over Bernstein for speeding. When they ran his tag, they noticed the tag didn’t match the vehicle.

The officer turned on the patrol car’s blue lights and Bernstein pulled into a driveway on Snead Street and dropped someone off. As the officer and trainee were getting out of the car, Bernstein put his car in reverse and rammed the patrol car, the release said.

Bernstein led them on a high-speed chase for about a half-mile before wrecking his car on Ware Street. He then ran from the wrecked vehicle.

The trainee chased Bernstein and a fight ensued when he caught up to him, the release said. During the fight, Bernstein was shot in the leg by his own gun. The trainee restrained him until backup arrived. The trainee sustained bite wounds on both his arms, the release said.

Both Bernstein and the trainee were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were both released from the hospital just after midnight on March 30.

Bernstein was taken into custody and charged with driving while licensed revoked, felony fleeing to elude, hit-and-run and displaying a fictitious license plate. Bernstein also had outstanding warrants from Caswell County for misdemeanor probation violations, resisting a pubic officer and first-degree trespassing.

Bernstein is in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $205,000 bond.

Both the officer and trainee have been placed on administrative leave while investigations are ongoing, which is standard protocol.