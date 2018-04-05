Shouting ‘Dilly Dilly’ at the Masters will get you kicked out

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Officials at Augusta National Golf Club will not tolerate Bud Light’s popular catchphrase at the Masters Tournament.

“Dilly Dilly” is on a list of forbidden phrases at this year’s tournament, according to Bryce Ritchie, with the Scottish golf magazine Bunkered.

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018

Shouting at golf tournaments is nothing new. It’s common and generally OK as long as it’s not during a player’s backswing — that will get someone escorted out regardless what they say.

With “Dilly Dilly” being forbidden, Bud Light is capitalizing on it. The company is sending 1,000 “Dilly Dilly” shirts to Augusta.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

“For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly,” the company posted on Twitter.