Shouting ‘Dilly Dilly’ at the Masters will get you kicked out

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Officials at Augusta National Golf Club will not tolerate Bud Light’s popular catchphrase at the Masters Tournament.
“Dilly Dilly” is on a list of forbidden phrases at this year’s tournament, according to Bryce Ritchie, with the Scottish golf magazine Bunkered.
Shouting at golf tournaments is nothing new. It’s common and generally OK as long as it’s not during a player’s backswing — that will get someone escorted out regardless what they say.
With “Dilly Dilly” being forbidden, Bud Light is capitalizing on it. The company is sending 1,000 “Dilly Dilly” shirts to Augusta.
“For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly,” the company posted on Twitter.
