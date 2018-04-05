Sheriff welcomes visitors with warning sign: ‘If you kill someone, we might kill you back’

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – – A Georgia sheriff’s bold welcome sign warning visitors that citizens are armed and willing to use their weapons is going viral, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley posted the sign outside his department.

The sign reads, ““Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!”

Jolley changes the signs every seven or eight months and pays for them out-of-pocket.

“The verbiage of this is just tongue-in-cheek to the fact that we have a lot of concealed weapon cards going out right now, and I truly believe in my citizens in the county protecting themselves, that if someone comes up here and tries to harm them, they will use [their weapon] in a lawful manner,” he said.

Jolley also made headlines in November 2015 when he posted a sign that read, “WARNING: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust. We Salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you… Leave!”

A photo of the sign was posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon and has more than 1,100 shares.