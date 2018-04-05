× Randolph County woman stops for bread and milk, bags $277K prize

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman’s trip to the store for bread and milk paid off big time after she bagged a $277,777 lottery win, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release.

Linda Singleton stopped at the Ready Mart on North Broad Street in Seagrove Tuesday afternoon and decided to grab several 777 scratch-off tickets.

She received quite the surprise when she scratched the tickets later that night.

“I saw the first ‘7’ and kept scratching,” Singleton said. “I kept seeing ‘7’s’. I added them all up, looked at the instructions, and then added them up again. I was jumping up and down I was so excited. It felt like I was dreaming.”

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Singleton took home $195,837. She plans to use the money to help with retirement.