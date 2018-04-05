Once an eyesore, Greensboro mansion restored to former glory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Once a prized ​crown jewel in Greensboro's Fisher Park neighborhood, the Julian Price home fell on hard times a few years back.

“It fell into disrepair, the house became overgrown," said Michael Fuko-Rizzo, the new owner of the home.

The home, built in 1929, features 31 rooms and is almost 10,000 square feet. It became infamous a few years ago when it was featured on the show "Hoarders."

Now owners Michael and Eric Fuko-Rizzo have made it their mission to restore the home to its original glory.

“The entire interior has been decorated by 20 different designers from New York to Texas," Fuko-Rizzo said.

The home will be open to the public for tours starting Saturday. Proceeds from the tours will go towards Preservation Greensboro to assist in projects, including the upkeep of the Blandwood Mansion.

“We actually are excited to open the house. There's just been a real sense of community ever since the original TV show aired about the house. There's just so much detail that you feel like you want to share it. This home is meant to be shared. I think it was always built to be for entertaining, so were just continuing that tradition," Fuko-Rizzo said.

A ribbon cutting is planned for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The doors will open to the public from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. daily and will remain open until the April 29. Tickets cost $35 or $75 for a private tour that can be booked through Preservation Greensboro.

The Fuko-Rizzos plan to move into the home with their twin daughters sometime this summer