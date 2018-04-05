Multiple injured after bus heading to the Masters Tournament crashes, driver charged with DUI

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A driver has been charged with DUI after a tour bus carrying 18 people to the Masters Tournament crashed outside Augusta, according to WSB-TV.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. when the bus ran off the side of Interstate 20 in Columbia County. The bus overturned after driver Steven Hoppenbrouwer overcorrected.

Hoppenbrouwer has been charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Several passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.