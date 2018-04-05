× Mom faces additional charges in Surry County house fire that killed 13-year-old son

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A mother previously charged in a Surry County house fire that killed her 13-year-old son faces additional charges, according to a press release.

Maria Deneane Kidd was arrested and charged on Wednesday with insurance fraud and insurance application fraud following the Jan. 27 fire at her Elkin home.

Kidd was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of her autistic son.

Crews were called to 1695 CC Camp Road outside of Elkin shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Kidd called 911 saying her home was on fire and her child was still inside.

Firefighters responded, put the fire out and found the body of the child inside.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Kidd’s actions during the fire directly caused the death of her son, the release said.

The sheriff’s office also said the living conditions in the home posed a substantial risk of injury to the child and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.