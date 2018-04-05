× Man suspected in death of 19-year-old Asheboro woman; later killed himself

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of killing a 19-year-old Asheboro woman whose body was found in a rugged area of Randolph County in October 2017, according to a press release.

At about 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, authorities found the body of Victoria Scofield in an area off Pisgah Covered Bridge Road.

Scofield was last seen at a bar in Randleman on Oct. 21. She was seen on surveillance video getting in a car with 41-year-old Benjamin David Smith, who was in a relationship with Scofield’s mother.

The release said Smith returned home without Scofield around 7 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Two days later, Smith was found dead in a vehicle by co-workers with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On April 4, an autopsy determined that Scofield died from blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxia due to neck compression. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives say that Smith drove Scofield to the area where her body was found and killed her before attempting to conceal her death. They also believe that Smith killed himself because an investigation would “uncover his involvement.”