Local mom and daughter create beautiful Ukrainian eggs

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Karen and her daughter Grace McFetters go well beyond typical Easter egg decorating.

"It's called Pysanky, which is the Ukrainian word for write," said Grace. Her mom discovered these Ukrainian eggs in a gift shop while traveling through Minneapolis and took a class.

"I got started watching my mom do it, I remember being really small and watching her at the table," Grace said.

The designs are created using a special tool called a Kistka filled with beeswax.

"Very simply you begin to write with it," said Grace, who after applying the wax dyes the eggs, a process that is repeated a number of times. "It starts with the lighter colors and progressively gets darker."

The process can be done to any kind of egg of any size and requires a great deal of focus.

"Sometimes those tedious things that keep you so present in the moment and focused on what you are doing, it's kind of nice to let everything else melt away," Grace said. "The very last stage is to take the wax off."

Once the eggs are cleaned and polished the finished product shines.

If you are interested in learning how to make Ukraine eggs, Grace and Karen teach classes at the Randolph Arts Guild.