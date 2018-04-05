Inmate accused of trying to hire someone to kill child victim in sex crime case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Virginia man accused of sex crimes against a child is now facing allegations that he tried to hire someone to kill the child while in jail, according to court records obtained by WTKR.

Antwann Miller was recently indicted by a grand jury for attempted capital murder for hire, attempted capital murder by inmate, solicitation to commit murder and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested and charged 36-year-old Miller with the long-term sexual abuse of a female under the age of 16 on July 24, 2017.

Miller was charged with several sex-related crimes including aggravated sexual battery, sexual object penetration and indecent liberties with a child by custodian.

After investigating the case, detectives requested additional charges against Miller: Rape, forcible sodomy, sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, incident liberties with a child by custodian and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Miller's lawyer declined to comment on the case since it is still pending.

Miller, who is being held at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, is scheduled to appear in court at the end of June.