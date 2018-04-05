Greensboro Mexican restaurant famous for its burritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You may want to head to your favorite Tex Mex spot today to celebrate National Burrito Day.

A burrito is a flour tortilla traditionally filled with meat, cheese or beans.

Although the exact origin of the burrito is not known, one version can be traced back to Central Mexico in the late 1800s. Several other types of burritos started in California in the 1930s.

Now, they are a national favorite.

Here in the Triad, according to reviews on Trip Advisor, the top spots for burritos are Lo Botana Mexican Restaurant in Winston-Salem, Crafted Art of the Taco in Greensboro, and El Camino Real in Greensboro.

El Camino Real is the place Shannon Smith checked out for FOX8 Foodie.