‘Dollarita’: Applebee’s brings back $1 margaritas

It’s back! Applebee’s has announced an insanely cheap drink special that will run through the month of April.

Margaritas will be available for $1 at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

The cocktail is served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix.

Customers 21 and over can score the $1 margarita any time of day at participating locations.

“As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly,” the release said.