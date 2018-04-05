Delta Airlines says hack may have exposed ‘certain customer payment information’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- Delta Airlines said in a release Wednesday that some of its customers’ payment information may have been breached in a cyberattack.

Delta said the breach involved [24]7.ai, an online chat vendor provider used by the airline.

Delta said it learned of the breach last week and that the attack happened between Sept. 26 to Oct. 12. It says no other personal details about customers, such as their passport, government identification or frequent-flyer information, was impacted.

The statement said in part, "Even though only a small subset of our customers would have been exposed, we cannot say definitively whether any of our customers' information was actually accessed or subsequently compromised."

Delta plans to personally contact customers they believe were impacted. It will create a website Thursday to update customers.