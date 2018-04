RURAL HALL, N.C. — Crews are investigating a fire at an apartment complex in Rural Hall.

The fire happened at Woodbriar Apartments on Woodbriar Path. Several people have been affected by the blaze.

Firefighters are currently at the scene and attacking hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire at Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall. Several people affected. Firefighters seen on roof, primarily attacking hotspots now. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1eKnoIfIIu — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) April 5, 2018