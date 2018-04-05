Chuck E. Cheese’s offering autism-friendly environment for kids

Chuck E. Cheese’s has announced it will soon offer sensory-friendly playtimes for children with autism and special needs.

The company will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month for “Sensory Sensitive Sundays,” which will offer:

Less crowding and noise

Dimmed lighting

Show and music turned off or down

Limited appearances by Chuck E.

Chuck E. Cheese’s first rolled out the event last year in New England, New York and New Jersey.

Several locations around the state will be participating, including the store at 702-A Pembroke Road in Greensboro.

The first “Sensory Sensitive Sunday” event will take place on April 8.

See a full list of participating locations here.