Burlington Code Enforcement begins new approach to keeping the community clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- This week, the City of Burlington Code Enforcement began a more proactive approach to dealing with violations.

Before, enforcement officers would wait for complaints about things like overgrown grass, garbage and abandoned cars.

Now, if a code enforcement officer notices the violation, they can do something about it. Each officer is assigned a designated section of the city. Code enforcement broke the city up into five segments.

For things that can be cleaned up quickly, like tall grass and trash, an enforcement officer will post a notice on the property giving the homeowner 10 days to clean up. After that, an outside contractor will do the job and bill the owner.

A $250 fine will be given on the second violation within a year.

Chris Marland, a zoning enforcement officer, says fines are not the departments main goal.

"We want to help clean up the city and be more friendly towards the residents," Marland said. "We are here to help them and educate them. A lot of people just don't know that they are breaking an ordinance."

If you have any questions or concerns, a community input meeting is being held on April 12 at 6 p.m. at the Elmira Community Center.