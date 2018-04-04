Woman says man pretended to be a cop then sexually assaulted her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Virginia woman told police a man pretended to be a cop before sexually assaulting her, according to WTKR.

Norfolk Police said the 24-year-old victim called them on February 20 from Poplar Hall Park after the alleged attack.

Court records indicate the suspect made contact with the victim through a texting application about a date and that he located the victim’s number through the website Backpage.

The victim said he picked her up on the 400 block of Military Highway at around 2 p.m. and drove her to the park across the street.

She told authorities the suspect informed her that he was a cop and there were two other cops back in the parking lot where he picked her up.

He then allegedly told her she had two opinions -- go to jail or do what he told her.

When she said she didn’t believe he was a cop, she claimed he pulled out a gun from the center console of the car and said he would shoot her if she didn’t listen to him.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her and then made her get out of the car and walk to a clearing in the back of the park and sexually assaulted her again.

It states he told the victim he needed to get something from the car, but took off instead.

No arrests have been made in the case.