Wife, lover accused of fatally shooting husband for $1M life insurance policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia woman and her lover are accused of killing her husband for a $1 million life insurance policy, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tia Trollyne Young, 42, and Harvey "Tim" Lee, 48 were arrested on Monday in the November 2017 shooting death of 43-year-old George Young.

When police first began interviewing Young and Lee about the death, they found inconsistencies in their stories. They gave different accounts of how they found George's body, when they found it and when they called police.

“The detective found evidence to suggest that Tia and Tim were involved in an intimate relationship,” said Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera. “Though Tia originally claimed that Tim was a 'cousin' or 'brother' type of family member, there is nothing to suggest that they are related.”

Police believe George was killed over the life insurance policy.

Both are charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. They are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.