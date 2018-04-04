Victoria is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria is a loving teen hoping to find a forever family to call her own.

Victoria is very active in school, loves to play sports but has a passion for music and playing the piano.

As a child in foster care, she wants to give back in her adult career in some way through either social work pediatrics or psychology.

Victoria has a longing to have an unwavering support system in a family with unconditional love.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact ForeverFamily.org or Seven Homes Family Foster Care and Adoption Agency.