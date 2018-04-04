× Randolph County homicide suspect dies from injuries

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend at a Randolph County mobile home park Monday morning has died, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Dustin Ricky Wilkie, 28, was accused of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Dana Annette Foster, at Suggs Mobile Home Park, located at 10131 U.S. 220 Business North in the Level Cross community.

Investigators believe that during a domestic dispute, Wilkie killed Foster by shooting her with a handgun and then attempted to take his own life in a similar manner.

Wilkie was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was taken off life support on Wednesday.