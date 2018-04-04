× Police in 1 town investigating reports of ‘zombie-like’ raccoons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of “zombie-like” raccoons in one Ohio town, according to WKBN.

A wildlife photographer was playing with his dogs outside his home when a raccoon started walking towards them. He put his dogs up, grabbed his camera and documented the raccoon, who followed him to the door.

“He would stand up on his hind legs, which I’ve never seen a raccoon do before, and he would show his teeth and then he would fall over backward and go into almost a comatose condition,” said Robert Coggeshall.

In the last three weeks, police have been called to similar situations. The animals were ultimately put down, the station reported.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the animals were likely suffering from a diseased called distemper.