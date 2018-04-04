× Police arrest High Point man wanted for allegedly stabbing woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man accused of stabbing a woman last week has been arrested, according to High Point police.

At about 8:20 p.m. on March 29, officers went to a parking lot located at 116 Chestnut Drive in reference to a call of an assault. Arriving officers found a 47-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, 56-year-old Clarence Ray Gidderon was identified as the suspect. Police announced Wednesday that Gidderon has been arrested. He is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigators say Gidderon has or had a romantic relationship with the victim

NEWS ALERT: High Point PD and the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force have located and arrested Clarence Ray Gidderon at a residence in High Point without incident. He will be processed and then see a magistrate for a bond hearing. No change in the victims condition. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/9vWNt964cc — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) April 4, 2018