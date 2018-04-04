× NC woman upset after ‘white privilege’ paper sent home with student

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a second-grader at a North Carolina elementary school is upset after a sheet explaining white privilege was sent home with her child, WTVD reports.

Amber Pabon said the two-sided sheet was in his folder when he came home last month.

On one side, it discusses white representation in government, the military, media, and education. On the other, it lists examples of white privilege in society.

“I think the message itself is inappropriate because yes there is racism out here, and they need to learn about it. But let the parents do that,” Pabon said. “Because like I said, if she’s teaching him the way she knows, it could be completely different from the way I know. And me being part of the black community, I know different from how the white community sees it.”

Pabon said she believes the content is also not proper for such a young child.

The sheet is titled “Step 3: (Begin to) Understand the Concept of White Privilege.” Pabon said she did not receive any previous steps or forms about the topic.

In a brief note at the top of the sheet, it notes that this is part of an initiative led by the school’s PTA Advocacy Team.

It states that the initiative is “focusing on generating awareness and empathy to create a safe and equitable Hunter Community.”

Pabon alleged the information was taught in the classroom. According to a district spokesperson, the information is not part of the school’s curriculum, and the sheets are handled by the school’s PTA.

Off-camera, multiple members of the school’s PTA emphasized the content is aimed at parents, not students.

Parents have the choice to opt-out of receiving messages on the subject, which Pabon has since done.

The program initially started in February, coinciding with Black History Month.

Since it began, the PTA noted it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback.