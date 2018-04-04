Man facing charges after 6 injured in I-74 in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is facing charges after six people were injured in a crash on eastbound Interstate 74 Tuesday night.

Eric Gatica, 22, of Winston-Salem, is charged with DWI and careless/reckless driving.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the exit to N.C. 66 and involved a van and a car.

Troopers say Gatica was driving a car with a woman and child in the vehicle. Witnesses say Gatica was back and forth, in and out of lanes with another car.

Gatica went to swerve to avoid coming off exit and lost control, striking a van in the left rear causing that van to roll several times. Highway Patrol estimates Gatica was going 90 mph at the time of the crash.

Gatica, the female passenger, the child and three people in the van were all injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Troopers say Gatica and the female passenger are both still in the hospital. The child only suffered minor injuries and has already been released from the hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating whether Gatica was in a prearranged race with the other car before crashing into the van.